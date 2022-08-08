FOX News 

Pennsylvania’s lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 7

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life – 7-27-34-42-50, Cash Ball: 1

Cash5 – 2-4-07-18-35

Match 6 Lotto – 3-15-33-40-47-48

Treasure Hunt – 6-7-11-22-30

Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 2 Evening – 2-6, Wild: 5

Pick 2 Day – 5-8, Wild: 5

Pick 3 Evening – 2-7-8, Wild: 5

Pick 3 Day – 0-0-4, Wild: 5

Pick 4 Evening – 3-7-7-6, Wild: 5

Pick 4 Day – 9-3-6-4, Wild: 5

Pick 5 Evening – 1-5-4-6-5, Wild: 5

Pick 5 Day – 5-1-8-7-6, Wild: 5

Powerball – Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000