Pennsylvania woman searching for Good Samaritan who saved her after car crash: ‘I need to give him a hug’

A Pennsylvania woman is searching Wednesday for the man she says “saved” her life after a car crash, vowing that she needs “to give him a huge hug.”

Carla Long, of Coatsville, told Fox29 that she was heading to a doctor’s appointment Monday when she hit a slick spot along a curve on Route 82 outside Philadelphia, causing her car to flip on its side and go down into a ditch.

“I was pinned. I was screaming, honking, flashing the high beams,” Long told the station, describing that she hit her head and had pain throughout her body. “I’m sitting there crying, like somebody help me.”

An unidentified man eventually approached her and called 911.

“He goes ‘Don’t worry, I’m here with you. What you are going through, I’m going to go through. I’m not leaving you,'” Long told Fox29.

Dashcam video from Long’s vehicle then shows the man scrambling for safety as a pickup truck careened off the road at the same location, striking her car at the bottom of the ditch.

Long said the man stayed with her until first responders arrived.

“I need to give him a huge hug. I need to thank him. He saved my life,” she said in an interview with Fox29. “I didn’t give up. He promised he’d stay there to help me, and he did.”