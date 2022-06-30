Pennsylvania woman gored by buffalo in Yellowstone, 2nd visitor this week

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, just days after another visitor was gored by a bison at the park.

The National Park Service said the woman, who is from West Chester, Pennsylvania was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.

The woman and her daughter “inadvertently” approached the bison while returning to their car, causing the animal to charge at them, NPS said.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming, NPS said in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a bull bison at the park gored a 34-year-old Colorado man. The park said the Colorado Springs visitor was walking with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser when the animal charged the group.

The man sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

And on May 30, another woman was gored after approaching a bison in Yellowstone. The 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio sustained a puncture wound and other injuries, NPS said.

The park recommends staying at least 25 yards away from large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

