Pennsylvania woman allegedly murders elderly parents, dismembers their bodies with electric chainsaw

A Pennsylvania woman is accused of murdering her parents and dismembering their bodies with an electric chainsaw.

Verity Beck, 49, is charged with first-degree and third-degree murder in the January killings of her 73-year-old father, Reid Beck, and 72-year-old mother, Miriam Beck.

Beck’s brother, “who had not seen or heard from the elderly couple in more than a week” called police to their address in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in Jenkintown Jan. 17 around 10:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and local news.

Officers discovered Beck inside upon arrival, as well as “one deceased person tightly wrapped in a white bedsheet and evidence of a second deceased person inside the home.”

Officers noticed “signs of extreme trauma” in the home and a chainsaw near one of the victim’s bodies. Both victims had been dismembered, according to Steele. Beck was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators later determined the two victims each died of a gunshot wound to the head, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Those who knew the victims praised them on social media for their kindness. Miriam Beck used to work as a nurse at Lower Moreland High School in Montgomery County, according to 6ABC.

“Mrs. Miriam Beck was one of the best parts about high school. From a quick stop at her office just to chat or providing a space to listen, she was always there for the students of Lower Moreland,” Facebook user Amy Reed wrote.

Another Facebook user, Heather Roth, said, “Mrs. Beck was one THE nicest most caring people I have ever met.”

“She was the nurse at my HS and really cared about everyone!” Roth said. “While I don’t know what transpired or why, I do know that Mrs. Beck made a difference in the world, especially with all the students she’s taken care of at LMHS! My heart is broken for her son … and his family!”

Others described Miriam Beck as “loving” and “kind.”