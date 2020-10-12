Pennsylvania woman, 19, killed in attempted carjacking

A 19-year-old attempted carjacking victim was killed in Philadelphia during a violent rampage last Thursday that left a suspected shooter killed by cops, according to reports.

Skylar Owen was killed as a man attempted to steal her car by firing into it, according to People. A male passenger in Owen’s car was wounded by the gunfire, but he was able to escape.

Stanley Cochran, the alleged 29-year-old suspect, that cops called a “deranged individual” fired an AK-47-style assault rifle at Owen’s car, a second car and police before being shot and killed.

“Yesterday a violent and armed individual began a cycle of events that will forever change the lives of countless people, including a very young, innocent woman whose life was just beginning,” Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department said.

After crashing a stolen car, Cochran then tried to carjack another car but the woman driving was able to get away unscathed.

His next target was Owen. He opened fire and she was found later by cops who took her to the hospital where she died.

Cochran was pursued cops approaching Rittenhouse, and police opened fire and he was struck multiple times.

Four cops wearing recording body cameras fired weapons, and no police officers were injured during the chase.

To cover funeral costs, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for Owen.

The page said Owen “was a beautiful soul tragically taken from us early” who “had her whole life ahead of her.”