Pennsylvania Uber driver and mother of four plead for her life before she was murdered by passenger

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Uber driver and the mother of four children who was murdered in Pennsylvania this month begged for a passenger to spare her life in a robbery attempt which resulted in her death, according to dashcam evidence.

“I’m begging you, I have four kids,” said 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza, according to dashcam video footage of the gruesome crime, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

PHILADELPHIA MAN, 2 MINORS CHARGED IN BEATING DEATH OF ELDERLY MAN DURING CARJACKING

Spicuzza, of Turtle Creek, was found dead on Feb. 12 with a single gunshot wound to the head in Monroeville, about 10 miles east of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Police Department stated.

On Feb. 10, around 9:15 p.m., Spicuzza picked up a 22-year-old passenger named Calvin Crew. Upon entering the vehicle, Crew allegedly pulled a gun out and placed it to the back of Spicuzza’s head, according to a criminal complaint. In the complaint, police discussed evidence found on Spicuzza’s dashcam.

The complaint states, according to the Post-Gazette, that Spicuzza made clear to Crew that she had a family. Crew responded, “I got a family too. Now drive.”

Crew allegedly told Spicuzza that if she followed his demands then everything would “be all right,” just before Crew reaches for the dashcam and the footage ends.

Crew was arrested on Thursday and arraigned Friday before District Judge Robert P. Dzvonick. Pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25, Crew is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail, the Post-Gazette noted.

Spicuzza was reported missing on Feb. 11 after she failed to return home after driving for Uber the night before. Her body was discovered the following day by a delivery driver and Pitcairn police found her vehicle in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Pitcairn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said he believes there was no connection between Crew and Spicuzza and that the perpetrator aimed to rob the mother.

An investigation into what exactly occurred that evening is ongoing.