Pennsylvania teen, 13, vanishes after putting stolen license plates on family's minivan, police say

A 13-year-old boy has disappeared in Pennsylvania after changing the license plate of his family’s minivan and driving off, police say.

Kadin Willauer was last seen around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in Upper Saucon Township, according to Fox 29. State Police say surveillance footage showed Willauer filling up the gas tank of white Chrysler Town & Country minivan and changing its license plates to stolen ones that read ZGW-4969.

About a half-hour earlier, Willauer had left his family’s home in Milford Township, north of Philadelphia, investigators told the station.

In an interview with Lehigh Valley Live, State Trooper Nathan Branosky said the teen – as of Tuesday – is still believed to be in the area.

The officer added that Willauer has no medical issues, but he did note that the teen may be comfortable in the woods, as he has ridden dirt bikes and ATVs before.

“Your family and support system really cares about you,” Branosky said in a plea to Willauer to return home.

Police describe the teen as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jacket and a black baseball hat, Fox 29 reports.