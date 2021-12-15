Pennsylvania teen, 13, charged with homicide after shooting brother, 5, in ‘intentional act,’ prosecutors say

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania teenager is now facing a homicide charge for reportedly admitting to investigators that he shot and killed his 5-year-old brother in November after getting angry at him for jumping on a bed.

The incident, which resulted in the death of Connor Wolfe in Penn Hills, outside of Pittsburgh, happened on Nov. 22 and police initially believed the teen’s 6-year-old sibling was to blame, according to WTAE.

“What happened in Penn Hills was an intentional act that resulted in the tragic death of a 5-year-old,” the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital in a statement Wednesday. “The 13-year-old was charged as an adult because Pennsylvania law does not permit a charge of criminal homicide to be filed directly in juvenile court.

“He was arraigned by video late last night while still at county police headquarters and immediately taken to a juvenile housing facility,” the statement continued. “It is our intention to transfer this case to juvenile court forthwith and allow a judge to decide what is the best course of supervision and treatment for this child.”

The suspect, who is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a minor, told investigators Tuesday that he had shot Wolfe after getting angry at his siblings for jumping on a bed inside their home, WTAE reports.

The teen said he went into his father’s bedroom to get his father’s firearm in order to scare his siblings, the station added. But when the 13-year-old pointed the gun at Wolfe and pulled the trigger, he said he believed the safety was on, according to WTAE.

Wolfe was struck in the head and later died at a local hospital.