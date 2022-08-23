Pennsylvania stabbing rampage leaves 2 dead, others injured: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stabbing spree in Pennsylvania has left a 5-year-old child and 34-year-old woman dead, reports say.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Hopewell Township, outside of Philadelphia, leaving other people injured, according to Fox43.

The station reports that two people were found dead at the scene – a 5-year-old child and a 34-year-old woman – and that the injured were taken to local hospitals.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

At least one person is in custody following the attack, reports also said.

It was not immediately clear why the stabbing unfolded.

Pennsylvania State Police – which is reported to be investigating the incident – did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News Digital.

Investigators told Fox43 that the public is not in any danger at this time.