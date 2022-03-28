Pennsylvania snow squall reportedly causes massive, fiery car crash involving dozens of vehicles

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a massive car crash Monday, reportedly involving dozens of cars and tractor-trailers.

The crash occurred along I-81 north in Schuylkill County between exits 116 and 119, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All lanes are subsequently closed.

The crash involved 50 to 60 cars and tractor-trailers, FOX 56 reported citing first responders. A tanker truck is on fire, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Video footage of the scene shows cars backed up along the highway.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday morning. Snow squalls are associated with strong cold fronts and include sudden and heavy snowfall.

Schuylkill County is located about two hours west of Philadelphia.