Pennsylvania snow squall pileup kills 6, injures dozens of others

A snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a massive car crash Monday involving dozens of cars and tractor-trailers and leaving six people dead.

Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday morning the crash killed six people. Initial reports stated three people had died, but the number of burning cars hampered authorities’ ability to carry out a complete search of the wreckage. Twenty-four people were injured by the crash.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

The crash occurred along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County between exits 116 and 119, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All lanes were subsequently closed.

Eighty vehicles were involved in the wreck, which began just before 11:00 a.m., a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said. At least 24 people were taken to the hospital for treatment.



Video of the crash showed multiple tractor-trailers and cars slamming into each other amid the low visibility. Several vehicles were still on fire in the mid-afternoon as firefighters had to bring in water tankers due to the remote location of the pileup



Snow squalls are associated with strong cold fronts and include sudden and heavy snowfall.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency warned motorists on Monday morning about the possibility of snow squalls throughout the state, saying that they can “turn your visibility to zero in a matter of seconds.”

Last month, a 50-car pileup occurred on Interstate 81 roughly 30 miles north of Monday’s wreck. It was also caused by a snow squall, WNEP reported at the time.

Schuylkill County is located about two hours west of Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.