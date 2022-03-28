Pennsylvania snow squall causes massive pile-up, leaves three people dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a massive car crash Monday, reportedly involving dozens of cars and tractor-trailers and leaving at least three people dead.

The crash occurred along I-81 north in Schuylkill County between exits 116 and 119, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All lanes are subsequently closed.

The crash involved 50 to 60 cars and tractor-trailers, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said. Several vehicles were still on fire around 2:30 p.m. ET.



At least three people died, local WKOK radio reported.

Video footage of the scene shows cars backed up along the highway.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday morning. Snow squalls are associated with strong cold fronts and include sudden and heavy snowfall.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency warned on Monday morning about the possibility of snow squalls throughout the state, saying that they can “turn your visibility to zero in a matter of seconds.”

Schuylkill County is located about two hours west of Philadelphia.