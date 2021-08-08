A shooting outside a Target store in Lower Nazareth Township, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Police confirmed to Fox News that they received a call of “shots fired” and that police officers were on scene.

Speaking to reporters later, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed the fatality and injury but did not elaborate on the extent of the injury or provide their identities.

No further details were released, and the situation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.