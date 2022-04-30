Pennsylvania school district ‘appalled’ at drag show during after-school LGBT club

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania high school apologized this week after their LGBT club hosted a drag show.

Hempfield School District released a statement this week apologizing for a “concerning” performance at a Gay Sexuality Alliance Club event. Students in the club, led by the teacher in charge of the group, demonstrated erotic dance routines in drag outfits, according to local outlet Lancaster Online.

“We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools,” Hempfield School District said in a statement. “Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting.”

The school district apologized to students, their parents and the community for the controversial event after photos and video of the show leaked online. Hempfield administration acknowledged the inappropriate content of the show.

“We are taking the incident seriously in our ongoing investigation and follow-up actions. It is important to district administrators that the district has the trust and confidence of the community, and we realize that an incident such as this completely undermines that trust,” the school wrote.

Video and other media alleging to be from the school has gone viral on social media. Fox News Digital could not independently verify the photos and videos attributed to the event.

The school also assured parents that an unnamed individual has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

“We commit to completing a thorough investigation and holding those involved accountable, up to and including disciplinary action that is commensurate with any findings,” the school concluded.

Drag shows for children have exploded in popularity in recent years, sparking controversy around the country.

A Wisconsin high school teacher who performed for students in drag as part of a “Fine Arts Week” event said he’s received an outpouring of support from the school community after clips of the performance spread on social media.

“The coolest thing was that when I went back to school after all of this media stuff had happened, all around the school there were these signs posted saying we support you, LGBTQ rights matter,” French teacher Matt Kashdan told WKOW.