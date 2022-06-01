Pennsylvania police hunt for suspect after ‘targeted’ shooting at nail salon, reports say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania are responding to an active shooter situation near a Walmart Supercenter, according to local reports.

At least one person was shot outside the store, which is off State Route 315.

The suspect remains at large, FOX 56 reported. Officials described the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks, wearing a blue shirt with white lettering.

Traffic in the area was shut down while authorities responded to the scene. Motorists were told to avoid the area, The Times Leader reported. A witness told the paper that they saw an injured person being taken from a nail salon.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT’S GRANDMOTHER UPGRADED TO GOOD CONDITION ONE WEEK AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE FACE

No further details were released.

Social media posted online showed a heavy police presence at the plaza, with helicopters flying overhead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittston Township is a small town in northeastern Pennsylvania, about 130 miles from New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.