Pennsylvania police chief killed in shooting, suspected gunman killed

A Pennsylvania police chief was shot and killed Monday, sources told Fox News Digital.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed and another police officer from an unconfirmed police agency was injured, sources said. The injured officer was shot in the leg.

Brackenridge, a tiny borough in Allegheny County, is located 22 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department.

A suspect is being sought in the shootings, according to local media.

