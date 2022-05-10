Pennsylvania mother charged with murder after sons she allegedly shot have died: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pennsylvania woman accused of shooting her own sons has now been charged with their murder as they have died, the Bucks County district attorney announced Monday.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was initially arrested and charged with attempted homicide after she allegedly shot her sons Jeffrey, 13, and Nelson, 9, but that charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder after they were taken off life support at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Friday, May 6, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Nguyen is being charged with shooting the boys in the head as they were sleeping in their beds before she then fled the scene.

Nguyen was found alive “under the influence” of drugs three miles from the home, in the parking lot of United Methodist Church in Washington’s Crossing, police said.

A weapon was found in the vehicle, as well as several packages containing what was believed to be heroin, police said. There was also a note found in the vehicle that read: “Please call 911! My children are dead in their bed at 119 Timber Ridge Rd 18490,” according to the report.

Nguyen explained during her arraignment that she was not attempting to flee the scene but left to buy drugs that she had hoped to use in an attempt to commit suicide, Fox 29 reported.

She is believed to have premeditated the crime as she left a handwritten note at the home, police said.

Nguyen also faces an attempted homicide charge after allegedly firing a gun at her 22-year-old neighbor when she fled the home, police said.

Jeffrey was an eighth-grader at Newtown Middle School and Nelson was a third-grader at Sol Feinstone, the school district said in a post.

“We are deeply saddened to lose two of our Council Rock students and will miss them greatly,” the district said.

“This tragic event has shocked our Council Rock community,” the district added. “As a school community, we will continue to provide supports for students, staff, and families as we cope with this horrific event. Our Crisis Response Team has continued to meet as this tragedy unfolds.”

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.