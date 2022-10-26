Pennsylvania man sought in deadly shooting of former NFL player Antonio Dennard

A Pennsylvania man is being sought in the shooting death of a former NFL player last week.

Investigators named Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, in the Oct. 16 killing of Antonio Dennard in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Berks County, Fox Philadelphia reported.

He is wanted on suspicion of homicide and other charges, police said.

The Muhlenberg Township Police Department was called to the scene after Dennard went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if Pizarro and Dennard, 32, knew each other.

Dennard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent out of Langston University in 2012 but was waived later that year.

He had a short stint with the New York Giants in 2013 before joining the Packers practice squad.