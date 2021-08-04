Police in Pennsylvania shot and killed a 22-year-old man shortly before midnight on Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers who were responding to a report of a stabbing and found the man’s mother with multiple wounds, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 11:30 p.m. in Plymouth Township, about 15 miles northwest of Philadelphia, on a report of an armed man that was upgraded to a stabbing.

“The male subject did not comply with officer commands and was shot when he pointed the handgun at officers,” Steele said in a statement.