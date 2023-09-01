Pennsylvania man incarcerated for murder escapes prison, search underway

Pennsylvania law enforcement officials are searching for a man recently convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021, who escaped from the Chester County Prison on Thursday morning.

The West Chester Police Department announced in a Facebook post that 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante had escaped from the prison where he was being held.

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts, police said. He is about 5-foot and 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and long, black curly hair.

He is also reportedly fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and speaks some English.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

During a press conference Thursday, Ryan said dozens of law enforcement agencies were searching for Cavalcante, including Pennsylvania State Police and U.S. Marshals.

As part of the search, crews have deployed K-9 units, drones and helicopters.

“If you see him, do not approach him,” Ryan said. “He is considered extremely dangerous.”If anyone believes they have seen Cavalcante, Ryan said they should call 911.

Chester County Prison Warden Howard Holland would not answer questions as to how or why Cavalcante was able to escape the maximum-security facility.

Instead, Howard said as soon as prison officials realized the suspect had escaped, they did an immediate search of the area, sounded all the audible alerts and locked down the prison.

Cavalcante was recently convicted in the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, Debora Brandao in Schuylkill Township, Pennsylvania, on April 18, 2021.

During the murder, Brandao’s 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were present.

After the murder, Cavalcante fled to Virginia, where he was later apprehended by Virginia State Police.

Last week, he was sentenced to life in prison, and authorities say he is wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

“We’re doing everything in our power to ensure we bring this individual to justice,” Pennsylvania State Police Captain Robert Bailey said Thursday.

Ryan added that the victim’s family has been notified about Cavalcante’s escape.