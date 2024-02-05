Pennsylvania man fatally shot by police at gas station during arrest attempt

Police shot and killed a man at a southern Pennsylvania gas station after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers during an attempted arrest.Richard Bolen, 37, had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.Bolen fled out the back of the gas station store, then circled around to the front while drawing a handgun.

Police shot and killed a man at a southern Pennsylvania gas station after they say he pointed a gun at officers who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

An arrest warrant had been issued for 37-year-old Richard Bolen on aggravated assault and other charges after he was accused of “brandishing a firearm at officers” as he fled from a business Wednesday, authorities said.

Hanover police officers responded when Bolen’s SUV was spotted at a Sunoco gas station on Friday, the state police said in a news release. Police said as they entered the gas station store, Bolen ran out the back and then circled around to the front of the station while drawing a handgun, it said.

As Bolen reached the front of the gas station, he encountered more officers and pointed the gun them, and officers then fired several rounds, killing him, the agency said.

York County prosecutors asked state police to investigate, and the Hanover officers who fired were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

A message was left Sunday at a phone number listed as Bolen’s.