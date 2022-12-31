Pennsylvania man charged in Christmas Eve shooting of wife

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a man who shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve in a deadly domestic altercation.

The Hampden Township Police Department said it was called to a home in Enola, Pennsylvania, for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert’s body with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said her husband, 39-year-old Christopher Colbert, was the only other person in the home at the time. Officers said Christopher’s father, who lived in Florida, called police.

According to court documents, Christopher’s father said his son told him that Tamara had shot herself. Police said when they arrived to the Colbert’s residence officers smelled alcohol on Christopher, and they said he was not responding to commands.

Inside the home, they said they found a blood spattered note that was written by Christopher. The note said, “I’m so impossible sorry, understand that I didn’t kill her. She and I had fight. We were not doing well.”

Christopher was arrested and has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation and tampering with evidence.

He is being held at the Cumberland County prison without bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.

Anyone who may have additional information related to this incident has been asked to contact detective Coleen Redifer, of Hampden Township Police Department, at 717-761-2609.