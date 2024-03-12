Pennsylvania man accused of skinning kitten’s face ‘down to the bone’ claimed it was a jaguar: officials

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A kitten is recovering in Pennsylvania after a man claimed to have skinned off part of the cat’s face last week because he thought it was a jaguar, officials said.

Richard Swangler, 56, called police to a residence in West Hempfield Township early on March 3 for a report of a wild animal – which he said he believed was a black jaguar – inside the home, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Responding officers found Swangler inside the home with scratch and bite marks on his arms. Instead of a wild animal, police found a kitten with severe facial injuries.

The kitten’s chin had been “completely de-gloved, down to the bone,” according to the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals (ORCA), which is caring for the 6-month-old cat named Nakia.

“We are unsure of how or why this man was able to cause such damage to Nakia’s face,” ORCA said.

It was unclear whether Swangler owned the kitten.

Swangler was taken into custody for outstanding probation violation warrants. He was also charged with a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Swangler is being held at the Lancaster County Prison on $15,000 bail.

While Nakia is expected to make a full recovery, ORCA said the kitten is not yet ready for adoption.

“She has made everyone quickly fall in love with her cause of her sweet personality,” the organization said. “She has gotten all the pets and love she deserves!”