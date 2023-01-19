Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting six children from 2014-2019: ‘dangerous child predator’

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly sexually assaulted six children over a five-year period is in custody and faces serious charges, according to reports.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of Tyleke Dasjon Crawford, 27, on Jan. 17, on claims that he sexually abused or raped children between the ages of 6-17, from 2014-2019.

Fox station WTXF in Philadelphia reported that Crawford was arrested last year for having dozens of child sexual abuse materials and sexually abusing children.

“Tyleke Crawford is a dangerous child predator. He spent years perpetrating devastating abuse against our most vulnerable and innocent children,” District Attorney Deb Ryan told the news station.

Crawford raped his first victim in 2014. She was a 12-year-old girl who lived up the street from him, and he offered marijuana and ecstasy to her, officials said.

The following year, a second victim came forward who said she was raped by Crawford when she was in the eighth grade. The victim also accused the suspect of sexually assaulting her a second time in the months that followed, giving her pills, marijuana and alcohol, and sending sexual messages to her.

That same year, Crawford is accused of touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately and telling her to keep it a secret.

The fourth and fifth victims, officials said, were allegedly sexually assaulted in 2017. The victims were a 6-year-old and 10-year-old, and photos of the of them were reportedly found on cloud space of Crawford’s.

His sixth victim, officials said, claimed Crawford forcibly raped her in his home when she was 14, in 2019.

Crawford was held at the county jail on $1 million bail.

Officials said there may be other victims and encourage anyone with information about the case to call the Crawford County, Pennsylvania sheriff’s office.