Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is closed for the day after a shooting took place there on Sunday afternoon.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police said that the mall is closed due to a “police incident” and there is “no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time.”

A video posted to social media showed a group fleeing the scene as two men fought and gunshots went off. The video is captioned “so someone got shot at park city mall…”

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

“There were some injuries,” a sergeant at the department told Fox News. “I can’t confirm how many, and I don’t know how many are related to a gunshot, compared to people just tripping and falling.”

Lancaster County 911 dispatch told FOX 43 that they received a call for a reported shooting at 2:25 p.m.

Park City Center’s 154 stores are located in Lancaster, a south central Pennsylvania city with a population of about 60,000 people.

A notice on the mall’s website said that it would be closed for the rest of Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.