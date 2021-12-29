Pennsylvania lottery winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29
These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
02-16-18-23-28
(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million
Cash4Life
13-24-35-49-50, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
10-13-20-23-31-40
(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Mega Millions
03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Pick 2 Day
8-9, Wild: 6
(eight, nine; Wild: six)
Pick 2 Evening
5-5, Wild: 8
(five, five; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Day
8-3-4, Wild: 6
(eight, three, four; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Evening
8-9-1, Wild: 8
(eight, nine, one; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Day
7-5-9-8, Wild: 6
(seven, five, nine, eight; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Evening
6-8-0-6, Wild: 8
(six, eight, zero, six; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Day
1-3-3-3-7, Wild: 6
(one, three, three, three, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Evening
4-1-3-6-3, Wild: 8
(four, one, three, six, three; Wild: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $441 million
Treasure Hunt
07-08-09-12-15
(seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000