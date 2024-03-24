Pennsylvania inmate who escaped prison nearly 4 months ago captured leaving Philadelphia Planet Fitness

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An inmate who escaped from a prison in Western Pennsylvania in early December has been captured after authorities found him leaving a Planet Fitness in Philadelphia.

Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, was taken into custody Friday in the 3300 block of Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia said.

Tilghman had escaped from the Blair County Prison on Dec. 3 after he was arrested on drug charges and parole violations. After his escape, Tilghman stole a red 2011 Ford F-150.

The prison is about 200 miles west of Philadelphia, where the escapee was spotted Friday morning on the 1800 block of East Schiller Street in Kensington, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Law enforcement followed Tilghman as he drove a black BMW to the Planet Fitness, according to the report.

When Tilghman left the gym at around 11 a.m., over a dozen agents were waiting outside the building to take him into custody.

“This arrest was a result of Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, diligently working together, to capture a dangerous escapee,” U.S. Marshals Deputy Robert Clark said. “The Marshals Service is unequivocally the best in the business at finding people who do not wish to be found, and this arrest reinforces that fact.”

Tilghman was charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension and additional charges relating to the escape.