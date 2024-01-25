Pennsylvania good Samaritan delivers lost wallet to stranger on New Year’s Eve, fast friendship ensues

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A good Samaritan drove miles out of his way on New Year’s Eve to deliver a lost wallet to a stranger.

Doylestown resident Richard Murray-Dey works as a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) conductor, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. On Dec. 31, Murray-Dey was on the clock when he noticed a lost wallet.

The conductor opened it up and noticed it belonged to a Radnor Township resident named Greg Basile.

Murray-Dey – whose birthday is coincidentally on New Year’s Eve – then drove nearly an hour away to the Philadelphia-area town to deliver the lost item.

“I called my wife and we decided immediately that I would drive and take that wallet back to him, but try to do it anonymously, so I’m not infringing on his privacy,” Murray-Dey told FOX 29.

“What he had in there, I knew he would really need it and I wasn’t looking for anything in return,” he added. “This is just how I am and what I do.”

Basile later checked his Ring camera and noticed that the generous stranger made an appearance.

“Hello, I have your wallet,” Murray-Dey said on the Ring video. “I’m returning it. Found it on my train.”

Basile immediately tried finding out who the Good Samaritan was. The Pennsylvania resident got in touch with FOX 29, who eventually arranged a meet-up on Wednesday.

The two men embraced when they saw each other for the first time – and got on instantly.

“I think he’s a great guy and we’re gonna keep up this friendship,” Basile said.

“He’s a great guy,” Murray-Dey added. “Look at him. You know what I mean.”

