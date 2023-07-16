Pennsylvania escaped inmate Michael Burham captured following 9-day manhunt: Police

Escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham has been taken into custody “at gunpoint” by Pennsylvania State Police, authorities confirmed Saturday.

In a 7:30 p.m. press conference PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens shared details surrounding the apprehension of Burham, after a nine-day coordinated manhunt with state and local police.

At 3:57 p.m. on Saturday, some residents called in tip for a “suspicious individual” in Cnewango Township in Warren County, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police say that a barking dog raised the suspicion of its owner, after Burham appeared in the rear of their Pennsylvania home.

MANHUNT LAUNCHED AFTER MURDER SUSPECT WHO WROTE HE’S ‘NOT SORRY’ ESCAPES PENNSYLVANIA JAIL

The homeowner went outside to check on his barking dog and found the escaped prisoner in the backyard of his property, police said.

They had a brief conversation where Burham allegedly told the owner that he was on a “camping trip,” police said.

The homeowner recognized Burham, and contacted local police, tipping authorities to where the fugitive was located.

In a coordinated effort, a significant amount of law enforcement, air support, and K-9s formed a “very large perimeter” around where authorities believed Burham was hiding from arrest, police said.

By 5:50 p.m., Burham was in custody, police said.

He was “tracked through the woods” where he eventually encountered perimeter troopers, Bivins said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE SAY EARLIER VIDEO OF MICHAEL BURHAM WAS NOT ESCAPED FUGITIVE MURDER SUSPECT: UPDATE

Although he attempted to hide in the woods, police surrounded him and took him into custody.

Bivins said Burham looked “tired” and “worn out” at his arrest. He was still wearing his orange prison pants, turned inside out, police said.

Police have not determined where the escaped fugitive will be housed following his arraignment.

Bivins said that he will not return to Warren County Jail, where the 34-year-old escaped nine days earlier.

MICHAEL BURHAM MANHUNT: TIMELINE THAT LED TO ROOFTOP ESCAPE FROM PENNSYLVANIA JAIL

The manhunt, which included more than 200 officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies, began after Burham escaped from the Pennsylvania jail July 6.

Burham, an Army veteran with survivalist and firearms training, was being held on kidnapping and related charges and is also suspected of murder and rape charges in New York.

The charges in New York stem from an interstate crime spree that ended in his arrest in South Carolina after a previous manhunt in May.

Police say that the suspected murderer made his way through the jail’s gym to the rooftop late July 6.

Burham was able to climb down with a rope made from bedsheets, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After escaping, he snuck off into the night in a denim jacket and a jail issued orange-striped jumpsuit and matching Crocs at around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Pennsylvania State Police have not shared whether Burham will face additional charges for escaping from county jail and evading arrest.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.