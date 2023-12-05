Pennsylvania doctor allegedly tried setting home on fire belonging to grandmother of romantic rival

A Pennsylvania doctor allegedly tried setting fire to a home belonging to the grandmother of a woman who was dating her ex-boyfriend.

Dr. Amy Cohen, 35, allegedly set fire to the front porch of a home in the Philadelphia suburb of Lower Merion, FOX Philadelphia reported.

INFANT ABDUCTED OUTSIDE DELAWARE 7-ELEVEN FOUND ALIVE AT PHILADELPHIA LIQUOR STORE

Initially, a threatening flyer with antisemitic language was left on Nov. 24 at the home where an elderly woman lived. The note included threats to the woman’s granddaughters, who did not live at the home, the report said. Days later, police officers were called back to the home by a family member.

Authorities said exterior security cameras captured a woman believed to be Cohen starting a fire around 1 a.m. near the front door while the elderly woman slept.

The suspect attempted to spread the flames by using a flammable liquid, police said. The blaze ultimately burned out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators later linked Cohen to the victim’s grandfather and connected her to the fire and threatening flyer. She was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, arson, assault, terroristic threats, and other crimes.

She is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $5 million bail.