Pennsylvania authorities alerted to possible sighting of convicted killer who escaped prison

Pennsylvania authorities said convicted killer prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante was possibly spotted around noon Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a Thursday press conference that Cavalcante was possibly seen near Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He said a search of that area has been underway since the possibly sighting.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison the morning of Aug. 31 and the U.S. Marshals Service says he’s also wanted for a homicide in Brazil. Officials believe he’s headed south, but didn’t give a specific location where they think he’s headed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.