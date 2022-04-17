Pennsylvania: At least 2 dead, several others being treated for gunshot injuries following Airbnb shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 10 victims are being treated in Pittsburgh for gunshot injuries following reports of multiple shots fired on the southeast side of the city, police said.

“Multiple shots have been fired in East Allegheny with several gunshot victims,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted, calling the ongoing situation a “very active scene.”

An hour later, the Public Safety said at least 10 people had been shot in separate instances and were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“As many as 10 gunshot victims are being treated at area hospitals, three of them critical,” Public Safety said.

The victims include at least two males, who arrived at the hospital in critical condition, police said. Another victim was in stable condition, they added.

The status of the other victims is not immediately known.

This is breaking story, check back for updates.