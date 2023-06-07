Pence takes swipe at Trump as he launches campaign, two killed at graduation shooting and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

ENTERING THE ARENA – Pence takes shot at Trump as he enters increasingly crowded Republican primary field. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CHAOS – Two killed, several injured as gunfire breaks out after high school graduation, suspect in custody. Continue reading …

TOP TARGETS – SPLC adds parents’ rights groups to ‘Hate and Extremism’ annual report. Continue reading …

‘TOXIC’ – Wildfire smoke disrupting air quality, posing risk for millions of Americans. Continue reading …

FAMILY MEN – America’s men are poised to transform this nation for the better — if we let them, writes Sen. Josh Hawley. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

BANKING ON IT – Industry responds to CFPB’s warning on AI chatbots. Continue reading …

PRIVACY, PLEASE – Sen. Blackburn urges federal internet privacy standard as concerns about online AI use soar. Continue reading …

MISLEADING VOTERS? – Maine secretary of state accuses No Labels party of tricking voters as centrist group worries Dems. Continue reading …

‘THINGS HAPPEN’ – White House press secretary KJP grilled on Biden’s public falls, cites ‘right MAGA.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘IT’S APPALLING’ – Ted Turner biographer says CNN founder ‘really unhappy’ with disfunction-plagued network. Continue reading …

EVENT ‘FOR ALL AGES’ – Dallas Pride festival for ‘all ages’ sells sex toys, edible penises, graphic Disney art. Continue reading …

ADDING UP – 1619 Project’s Education Network offers ‘reparations math’ unit to students. Continue reading …

‘SPREAD’ THIN – As D.C. Metro riddled with chaos and crime, exec shames random rider Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Cornel West is sliding into the third party candidate space. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – A mountain of evidence is emerging that Joe Biden could be corrupt to the core. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The D.C. establishment doesn’t want to confront the legitimate concerns of the voters. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BACKYARD RITUAL – Scantily clad ‘witches’ caught munching on deer carcass in creepy security cam footage. Continue reading …

ROYAL REBEL – Prince Harry’s UK court testimony is a ‘lose lose’ situation that reveals his ‘Achilles heel,’ experts say. Continue reading …

SKIN-SATIONAL – Sydney Sweeney leads Hollywood stars with ‘intentional wardrobe malfunction’ trend. Continue reading …

CRUISING TRAGEDIES – Four times international voyages turned into catastrophe after people fell overboard. Continue reading …

SUNBATHING WITH FRIENDS: A group of seals was seen sunbathing at Calm Beach in Humboldt County, California, soaking up some rays on an extremely hot day. See the video!See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Former Keystone XL worker slams politicians for using energy sector as ‘political leverage.‘ See video …

WATCH: Chris Christie would like to make the 2024 race about character: Amy Walter. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“When the D.C. establishment doesn’t want to confront the legitimate concerns of the voters, their stock response is usually something like, ‘oh, stop the fear mongering’ or ‘that’s just another right-wing conspiracy.’ But this tactic doesn’t work anymore because they’ve lost all credibility.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.