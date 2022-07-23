Pence has emerged as leader of the Trump skeptical Republicans: Kraushaar

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Kraushaar discussed the possibility of Donald Trump and Mike Pence running against one another during the 2024 presidential election on “Special Report.”

Josh Kraushaar: Yeah, I mean, we now have Mike Pence who’s kind of emerged as the leader of the Trump skeptical Republicans, not anti-Trump Republicans, but folks who want to get a little bit more establishment want to see a different Republican nominee in 2024. And he notched some pretty big political victories by endorsing Brian Kemp when Trump won with David Perdue in Georgia. He’s rallying behind Karen Taylor Robson in Arizona, who’s got momentum in that big, big governor’s race primary. But, you know, you look at all the national polls about who is popular in the Republican Party. Mike Pence barely rates. He’s sort of made enemies with Democrats from his time in the Trump administration. And he’s not winning any fans among a lot of Republicans either.

