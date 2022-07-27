Pelosi’s perfect stock market timing, Joe Rogan’s TikTok warning and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TIMING IS EVERYTHING – Nancy Pelosi’s husband has a notable history of buying stocks right before they skyrocket. Continue reading …

‘DESTRUCTIVE AGENDA’ – Parents push back on American colleges promoting ‘dangerous’ DEI initiatives. Continue reading …

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT – Joe Rogan warns about the fine print on popular app: ‘Ends with China having all your data.’ Continue reading …

ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY – Is the United States entering a recession, or is it already in one? Depends on who you ask. Continue reading …

‘I’M DISGUSTED’ – School board member demands ‘disciplinary action’ over pornographic books in schools. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WITHOUT RESERVE – Fed hits back after bombshell Senate report finds China targeted employees. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS WOKE AGENDA – Sen. Rand Paul’s wife on the media’s love for rage politics and how it endangered her husband. Continue reading …

TICKING TIME BOMB – Biden will speak with Chinese leader as US makes dire prediction. Continue reading …

‘NO SCIENTIFIC REASON’ – House Republicans slam Biden administration for still mandating COVID-19 vaccines in the military. Continue reading …

MEDIA

HOT TOPIC – Turning Point USA slaps ABC News with cease and desist letter over ‘The View’ claims. Continue reading …

POLITICAL INSIGHT – Karl Rove says Gavin Newsom’s Florida, Texas ads were ‘brilliant’ strategy. Continue reading …

‘ZERO HUMILITY’ – Conservatives disgusted after Dr. Fauci says his ‘common sense’ advice ‘saved millions.’ Continue reading …

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION – Newsweek column calls comedian Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show cancellation a ‘victory for conformity.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host asks how President Biden’s behavior changed following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The party of diversity is led by people who strongly prefer all White neighborhoods, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host highlights how inflation is affecting the economy. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Americans need to see China for what it really is, Fox News host argues. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CONFUCIUS COMEBACK – Communist-backed institutes renew bid to shape American minds. Continue reading …

‘I WANT TO HELP OTHERS’ – WWE legend opens up about journey to superstardom and his battle with addiction. Continue reading …

RECESSION QUESTIONS – Americans say recession is here, despite White House denial. Continue reading …

‘SO HAPPY EVERY DAY’ – Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkie had the ‘most wonderful life’ together. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“I think it’s very helpful because it’s always helpful when the American people get to see China for what it really is: a ruthless dictatorship that has grown so powerful it thinks it can dominate us.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

