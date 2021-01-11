Pelosi: House moving forward with impeachment, Trump 'imminent threat' to 'our Democracy'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Pelosi: Trump ‘imminent threat’ to ‘our Democracy,’ lawmakers moving forward with impeachment

The House will be moving forward with a resolution to impeach President Trump, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the president in a letter to colleagues as an “imminent threat” to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

In the letter Sunday, Pelosi said the House will act with “great solemnity” with less than two weeks remaining before Trump is set to leave office.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she said.

Pelosi said the House will try to force Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment.

On Monday, House leaders will work to swiftly pass legislation to do that. If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday.

Pelosi explained that the resolution calls on Pence "to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office." Under the procedure, the vice president "would immediately exercise powers as acting President," she wrote.

Pelosi gets ‘sharp’ when asked about AOC during ’60 Minutes’ interview

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an extensive interview to “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday night, and one of the highlights was when correspondent Lesley Stahl asked her about the party’s future leadership.

Stahl pointed out that Pelosi is 80 years old and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is 81, and she asked why there are no clear heirs in the party. Especially since “The Squad,” the group of young progressives, command such a large following on social media.

Pelosi told Stahl the question was essentially based on a false premise. She responded that party leaders have groomed future leadership, and perhaps she was unaware.

“Why does AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] complain that you have not been grooming younger people for leadership?” Stahl asked.

Pelosi responded, “I don’t know. You’ll have to ask her—because we are.”

Stahl seemed to be taken aback for a moment and said, "That was kind of sharp, kind of dismissing her."

Rep. Gaetz: Trump has no intention of resigning after Capitol riot, will ‘not leave the public stage at all’

President Trump has no intention of resigning or “leaving the public stage at all” following Trump supporters’ breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said.

Gaetz told ‘Fox Report Weekend’ host Jon Scott on Sunday that Trump remains the leader of people who believe America’s best days are still ahead, who support law enforcement and who “need to stand together and fight against a radical left-wing agenda that it appears that Joe Biden intends to usher in with unified control over the government, with the House and the Senate.”

Gaetz’s comments come as the House is preparing to be move forward with a resolution to impeach President Trump, according to a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She refers to the president as an “imminent threat” to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

On Monday, House leaders will work to pass legislation that would force Vice President Mike Pence and the rest of the president's Cabinet to oust Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin blamed the media for what’s happening in the country on “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday night.

“Here’s my point…We should oppose all violence – all violence – whether it’s Capitol Hill – which is an outrage, whether it’s the White House – it’s an outrage, whether it’s a federal courthouse in Portland – it’s an outrage, whether it’s people leaving the last night of the Republican convention – which is an outrage – all forms of violence should be condemned,” Levin said. “But,” he continued, “not everyone has. We have media organizations that haven’t, who talk about mostly peaceful protests while buildings burn behind them.”

