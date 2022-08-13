Pediatrician group slams its own members over transgender teen puberty blocker criticism: ‘Disinformation’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Messages reportedly leaked from the American Academy of Pediatrics purportedly show physicians expressing outrage over the organization’s stance on puberty-blocking drugs being used on transgender teens.

The Daily Mail reported this week on alleged leaked messages of doctors disagreeing with the American Academy of Pediatrics on whether to recommend potentially harmful drugs and surgeries on teens who wish to go through the gender reassignment process.

“Before promulgating gender-affirming care, with all of its ethical implications (irreversible bodily changes, sterility, etc.)… don’t we want to be sure this is the best path?” one pediatrician who belonged to the organization wrote.

Others who commented said that the organization’s position on puberty blocking drugs was “endorsing great harm” based on “scant and shoddy” evidence and was “unsafe and unsustainable.”

TRANSGENDER ‘BILL OF RIGHTS’ WOULD ERASE WOMEN

“What is most needed right now is better research to make sure we do the right thing for our patients,” another doctor wrote.

Another doctor slammed the AAP for allegedly blocking debate on the issue and some said they were “unable to comment” on the matter in person and “no longer trust the APP.”

LA SCHOOLS ADOPT RADICAL ‘TRANS AFFIRMING’ AGENDA TO ATTACK ‘GENDER BINARY’

The AAP has been widely criticized in recent months by those who accused the group of purposefully driving children toward drug cocktails and eventually surgery rather than less drastic methods of treatment.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the AAP accused critics of spreading “disinformation” about the group’s stance on treating transgender teens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Critics of the Academy’s gender-affirming care policy are actively spreading disinformation about what it says,” the group said. “The truth is that the AAP recommends a compassionate, holistic, and evidence-based approach with no end goal or agenda. The AAP follows the evidence and bases recommendations on the best science.”

The statement continued. “When gender-affirming care is necessary and appropriate, it can be lifesaving. It does not push medical treatments or surgery; in fact, for the vast majority of children, it recommends the opposite. The AAP’s recommendations have been mischaracterized and those who suffer the most are the youth who are trying to live their lives as their true selves. The AAP will continue to stand up in support of all children and adolescents, including those who are transgender.”