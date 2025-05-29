Peaceful Maryland community upended after human remains found in burnt vehicle

​

A chilling discovery made over Memorial Day weekend in the quiet town of Davidsonville, Maryland, a short ride from the state’s upscale Eastern Shore, has confounded the community.

On the night of May 24, Anne Arundel County Police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of 600 West Central Avenue in the tiny town, according to a press release.

Davidsonville is located 25 miles east of Washington, D.C., in the Annapolis area.

After extinguishing the engulfed vehicle, police say they found human remains inside. They are treating the death as “suspicious” and working to identify the victim as well as the cause of the vehicle fire.

The human remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Justin Mulcahy told WJZ News that police are investigating people who were in the area of the business around the time of the car fire, and those who frequented the store. He also asked the public to come forward with information.

“Certainly, any surveillance footage would be part of the investigation as well, or anything we can gather to assist our case right now,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Anne Arundel County Police.