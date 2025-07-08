Patriotic ICE officer replaces American flag after protesters burned existing banner at Portland facility

​

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that a federal officer raised a new American flag after protesters burned the previous one at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s facility in Portland, Oregon on the Fourth of July.

“On Independence Day, violent rioters targeted ICE’s facility in the South Portland area,” DHS wrote in a statement to Fox News. “They assaulted law enforcement, vandalized federal property, and burned an American flag.”

Officials said the rioters cut internet cables to the federal facility, broke the sprinkler system and threw rocks and fireworks at law enforcement officers.

Amid the violence, rioters burned an American flag.

Officials said an ICE officer later patriotically raised a new flag in its place.

“This is the type of unwavering patriotism and love of America that our law enforcement officers display on the job day-in and day-out,” according to the statement.

Instead of being thanked for their heroic work, DHS said its agents are facing a nearly 700% increase in assaults against them.

“Threats or acts of violence against law enforcement will NOT be tolerated,” according to the statement. “Secretary [Kristi] Noem has made it clear: If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Border Czar Tom Homan, on Fox News’ “Kudlow” Tuesday night, vowed to “double down and triple down” on sanctuary cities that are obstructing ICE operations, specifically mentioning Portland.

“We’re going to do the job,” Homan said. “We’re going to do it in Portland too. But for the mayors of New York City and Chicago, President [Donald] Trump made it clear two weeks ago, we are going to double down and triple down the sanctuary cities. … If we can’t arrest that bad guy in the jail, then we’ll go to the community and we’ll find him. Or we’ll do more worksite enforcement.”

He added that when additional searches happen, agents will find other illegal immigrants who “aren’t a criminal target, but they’re in the country illegally,” and “we’re gonna arrest them too.”

Homan clarified the administration is not targeting sanctuary cities “because they’re blue,” but because they pose a risk to public safety.

“We agree with all the sheriffs in Florida,” he said. “They’re taking our detainers. They’re not releasing illegal alien public safety threats. They’re calling us, so we can send less resources in Florida and send them to New York, Chicago, Portland and L.A.”