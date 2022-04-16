Patrick Lyoya: Protests continue in Grand Rapids over fatal police shooting of Black man

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Protesters marched through downtown Grand Rapids chanting and at times blocking traffic Friday evening, demanding accountability for the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

“Unless we all come together as people who love other people and human beings, what happened to Patrick in Grand Rapids is going to happen to somebody in another city,” a protester named Dennis Boatwright told Fox News.

“The common people need to come out and hold our society accountable for holding racist views,” Boatwright continued.

Several rallies have been held in downtown Grand Rapids since the fatal shooting of Lyoya by a police officer on April 4.

MICHIGAN OFFICER WHO SHOT AND KILLED PATRICK LYOYA SHOULD BE PROSECUTED, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP SAYS

The Grand Rapids officer pulled Lyoya over because his license plate didn’t match his car, according to police. Lyoya got out of the car and began to leave the scene during the exchange, video released by the city’s police department on Wednesday showed.

After a brief foot chase, the officer grabbed Lyoya and the two grappled for about two and a half minutes, eventually struggling over the cop’s Taser. The officer shot Lyoya once in the head, killing him, according to Grand Rapids police.

“We want equal justice. We want police held accountable,” a protester named Angie told Fox News as she marched downtown.

Boatwright said “the police officer that killed Patrick, he should be charged.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A protester named Jackie said she wants “justice for Patrick,” and “more training for police officers.”

“There should be social workers. They should have to take racism classes,” Jackie continued.

Another protest is expected Saturday evening.