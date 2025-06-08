Patel promises FBI coming for anyone assaulting cops as Los Angeles erupts over ICE raids

​

Following violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles on Saturday night, FBI Director Kash Patel warned “if you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period.”

“It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent,” Patel told Fox News Digital. “If local jurisdictions won’t stand behind the men and women who wear the badge, the FBI will.”

President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to Paramount, California after immigration authorities driving in the area were pelted with rocks, stones, and concrete — shattering government vehicle windshields.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks shared a photo of one Border Patrol agent’s bloody hand, which was injured by a rock flying through the windshield.

Federal sources said agents could have been killed by the flying debris.

“Doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we @FBI will,” Patel wrote on X.

The bureau has an entire force dedicated to immigration, with its highest concentration in Los Angeles.

Several arrests have already been made for assault on a federal agent, Banks confirmed.

The fiery Paramount protest marked the second consecutive day of substantial violent riots in Los Angeles.

On Friday night, more than 1,000 Los Angeles rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE agents , slashed tires, and defaced buildings.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said protesters would not slow ICE agents down, and cautioned rioters.

“If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem wrote in an X post.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency is seeking information regarding the identity of those throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations, noting “it is only a matter of time.”

“One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the individual,” Bongino wrote in an X post. “I strongly suggest you turn yourself in, it’s only a matter of time.”