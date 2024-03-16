Paroled convict fatally stabs 11-year-old boy, critically injures mother 1 day after being released

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A convicted felon has been charged with fatally stabbing an 11-year-old boy and seriously injuring his pregnant mother in a home invasion attack in Chicago on Wednesday, one day after the suspect was paroled from prison, police say.

Crosetti Brand, 37, is charged with a slew of crimes including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for the vicious attack which took place in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue in Edgewater, about nine miles north of Downtown Chicago.

Brand fatally stabbed Jayden Perkins as he came to the aid of his mother, who was also stabbed, police say. The knife wound severed a major artery and the boy bled to death. Perkins’ 5-year-old brother witnessed the attack on his family but was unharmed.

UNION BOSS CALLS FOR NATIONAL GUARD ROLLOUT ON CHICAGO’S TRANSIT SYSTEM

Police say video shows Brand running away from the scene holding the knife that was used in the attack.

“An innocent child’s life was taken as he tried to protect his mother, far too soon,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said, according to Fox 32 Chicago. “A mother was attacked in what should have been the safest place for her, which was her home.”

Police say the mother, identified on a family support fund page as Laterria Smith, was getting her boys ready for school at around 8 a.m. when Brand burst into the house and carried out his attack. The woman was able to lock herself into a bedroom and Brand left after kicking at the door, prosecutors said.

He has a long criminal record for domestic violence and violating orders of protection.

Brand had a prior relationship with the mother more than 15 years ago and was serving a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault when he was paroled and placed on electronic monitoring in October, police said.

VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL MIGRANT, AN ALLEGED CARTEL MEMBER, CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

While Brand was on parole, he threatened the victim through text messages and also showed up at her home despite the victim having a lifetime order of protection against him.

He was sent back to prison in February for violating his parole and was released from the Stateville Correctional Center with electronic monitoring on Tuesday having served about seven years, police say. It is unclear why he was let out early again.

He was arrested hours after the stabbing.2

“Along with being brutally attacked, stabbed multiple times, dealing with that trauma, [the mother] has to face the fact that she will never see, touch, hug her 11-year-old son. She’s lost him forever,” Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling said.

In 2015, Brand attacked the same woman just four days after she broke off their dating relationship, Fox 32 reports, citing court records.

A vigil was held for Perkins on Thursday.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family support fund noted that Perkins was a top student with a bright future.

“Jayden was an exceptional young man, respected by his peers and admired by his teachers,” the fundraiser states.

“He excelled academically, earning straight A’s and consistently making the honor roll. He was also deeply involved in extracurricular activities, participating in cross country, football, and the arts. Jayden had a passion for performing and theater, and he had the lead role in several school plays, including ‘Finding Nemo’ at Peirce Elementary.”