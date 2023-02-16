Parkland high school placed on lockdown after undisclosed threat, all clear given

A Parkland, Florida, high school was put into a lockdown status on Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement authorities received a call about a possible threat.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said at 1:51 p.m., deputies received information about a possible threat at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Pines Island Road in Parkland.

The high school is the same location of a shooting five years and 1 day ago that left 14 students and three staff members dead after gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school.

On Wednesday, a helicopter reportedly circled the skies above the school with a heavy police presence in place.

After receiving the threat on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit was told to investigate the situation, triggered by what the department’s public information team said was a phone call.

The Sheriff’s Office said no immediate threat was identified and the students and staff were safe.

Cathleen Brennan with the Broward County Public Schools, Office of Communications and Legislative Affairs said echoed the Sheriff’s office’s message in that the school was on a secure status.

The school district notified parents and guardians that there was additional police presence on the scene and that the district was working with law enforcement.

“No one is permitted on or off campus at this time,” the notification said. “We will keep you updated as new information becomes available.”

School dismissal was delayed until an all-clear was received by the Sheriff’s Office. That all-clear was delivered at 3:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, and all information is preliminary.