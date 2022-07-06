Park rangers in California help revive man at beach

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Park Service (NPS) rangers helped to rescue a man from northern California’s South Beach.

The agency said Tuesday that at approximately 12:30 p.m. PDT the park was notified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Department that an adult male was reported to be unresponsive after being found face down in the surf.

He had been surfing there with friends who pulled him from the water and began CPR.

The NPS said that rangers responded to the scene and took over patient care, eventually detecting a pulse and that the victim was breathing.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN GORED BY BUFFALO IN YELLOWSTONE, 2ND VISITOR THIS WEEK

He was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital via Marin County’s Henry 1 helicopter.

Personnel from the Inverness Fire Department, California State Parks and Marin County Fire Department also responded to and assisted with the incident.

NEW YORK BEACHES REOPEN FOLLOWING LONG ISLAND SHARK ATTACK

No further details about the incident are available and it is currently under investigation by the National Park Service.

A few closures are in effect and may affect visits to Kule Loklo and Point Reyes Beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Kite flying and kiteboarding are prohibited at Abbotts Lagoon and along sections of the Point Reyes Beach and Limantour Beach,” it said.