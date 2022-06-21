Parents of missing Georgia 16-year-old believe she may be victim of human trafficking: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of a missing 16-year-old Georgia girl believe she may be the victim of human trafficking, according to a local report.

Kaylee Jones was last seen about a week ago on June 16 in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a June 20 update that investigators “have been working diligently around the clock on this case and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee’s electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices.”

“She requires medical care and could possibly be with someone she has met through certain apps online. She has no phone or vehicle with her,” the sheriff’s office said.



Her parents believe she may have been trafficked, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Kaylee is described as 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother believes she may have a dark blue book bag “with a horse on the front.” She may be wearing black tennis shoes or converse sneakers, according to authorities.

“We continue to receive tips and possible sightings and none have been substantiated as of this time. Please share and help bring Kaylee home, someone has seen her and knows where she is,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Kaylee’s whereabouts to contact Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or [email protected]