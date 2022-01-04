“Woke” New Yorkers in Palm Beach, Fla., were told to “stay out of Florida” in a series of fliers that concerned community members and prompted a police investigation over the weekend.

Palm Beach police confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that it investigated fliers that were stuck onto New York-licensed cars parked on the wealthy island that read, “If you are one of the those ‘woke’ people — leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we.”

“The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members,” Capt. Will Rothrock told Fox News. “We looked into this issue and ultimately determined it was a non-criminal matter. We have no further comment or expected updates on it at this time.”

It was unclear who posted the fliers on the cars.

Palm Beach has a heavy influx of tourists at this time of year, with visits to its resorts, restaurants and beach.

The Palm Beach Post first reported that the anti-woke notices concerned some residents, who thought they could be seen as a threat.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “woke” in the political context as meaning, “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” It was first used by Black Americans in the 1930s, but became popularized by the Black Lives Matter movement after a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer fatally shot Michael Brown in 2014.

Some conservatives, however, use the word as an insult against liberals, saying it means the person is overly sensitive and moralizing and sees racism where it does not exist.

Former President Donald Trump became one of Palm Beach’s 8,800 residents in 2019, moving from his native New York City. He said in a Fox News interview last year “that woke means you’re a loser.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.