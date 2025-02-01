Palisades, Eaton fires in Southern California 100% contained, officials say

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire that burned a total of nearly 40,000 acres in the Los Angeles area have been 100% contained, fire officials said on Friday.

The Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres on the west side of Los Angeles and the Eaton Fire set 14,201 acres ablaze starting on Jan. 7, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The two major fires and several smaller ones created the worst natural disaster in Los Angeles County history, killing 28 people and damaging or destroying more than 16,000 structures, Cal Fire said.

CALIFORNIA MAN PLEADS GUILTY AFTER HIS DRONE COLLIDES WITH AIRCRAFT FIGHTING PALISADES FIRE

At the height of the fires, 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, according to Los Angeles County officials.

Damage and economic losses are estimated at more than $250 billion, according to private forecaster AccuWeather.

Rain finally fell in Southern California in the past week, which aided firefighters in containing the fires but also increased the risk of flash floods and mudslides in the hills and the spread of toxic material left behind in the fire’s devastation.

Full containment is largely symbolic at this point as fires still remain isolated in steep mountain terrain, fire officials said.

“It’s more important when we say forward progress is stopped,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told Reuters.

Progress was stopped about a week after the Palisades and Eaton fires swept through the region.

LOS ANGELES AGENCY REVEALS ESTIMATED ECONOMIC IMPACT OF DEADLY WILDFIRES AS INFERNOS STILL RAGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart said the rain was “more of a hindrance” because it led to mudslides and blocked roads first responders needed to access.

“Had this rain come two weeks ago, it might have been more helpful,” Stewart said.

Reuters contributed to this report.