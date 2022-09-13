Package ‘detonates’ at Northeastern University in Boston, injuring 1; FBI investigating

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston police are investigating a package that detonated at Northeastern University Tuesday evening, leaving at least person injured.

A department spokesperson told Fox News that officers responded to 39 Leon St. around 7:16 p.m. for a report of a “potential package that had detonated.”

The detonation caused “minor injuries” to one person, he said.

A bomb squad unit, Boston EMS, and Boston Fire were also on scene. Boston EMS said the patient was transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and the incident remains under investigation.

The Northeastern University Police Department said services were responding to an “incident” at Holmes Hall and urged people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police at nearby Tufts University also said emergency services were responding to an incident at Holmes Hall and urged residents to avoid the area.

Fox News has reached out to Northeastern University for comment.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.