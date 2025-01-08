Pacific Palisades inferno forces thousands to flee California homes; Los Angeles declares state of emergency

A large brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, prompting mandatory evacuations affecting tens of thousands of people and highway closures.

There are more than 13,000 buildings and 26,000 people in the evacuation zone, which has been labeled “under immediate threat,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 800 acres have burned, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Video from the scene shows at least two homes on fire in the area of Shadow Mountain Drive and Bienveneda Avenue, according to a report from FOX 11. At least a dozen homes on Shadow Mountain Drive are at threat.

Due to limited resources, reporters on the scene noted no firefighters were in the neighborhood. FOX 11’s Matthew Seedorff used a garden hose to attempt to put out flames.

One of those on high alert is the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades off Pacific Coast Highway.

Getty spokesperson Alexandria Sivak told Fox News Digital the Getty Villa is now closed to non-emergency staff.

“It is already closed to the public on Tuesdays, so there were no [members of the] public on site,” Sivak said. “The villa site is currently safe, and we are in ongoing contact with LAFD and closely monitoring the situation.”

Officials said the department is prioritizing all structures as the flames spread, not just those that may be tourist attractions.

“They’re all notable to us,” Stewart said. “We’re working to extinguish and defend all structures.”

Over 250 LAFD firefighters are battling the blaze, in addition to firefighters from neighboring agencies. Approximately 30 vehicles left abandoned on Sunset and Palisades will be moved by the county to provide clear access, the fire department said.

LA Mayor Karen Bass is currently out of town attending the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama today in Accra, Ghana, according to a statement from the White House.

She is joined by Shalanda D. Young, director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, Virginia E. Palmer, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, and Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, The White House.

There are mandatory evacuation orders in place from Merrimac Road west to Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and south to Pacific Coast Highway.

An evacuation center has been opened at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Stewart said if needed, the city’s emergency management division will provide information about additional locations.

Los Angeles County Lifeguards said elevated fire weather conditions with dry offshore winds were expected to persist through Wednesday.

“Residents should remain prepared to evacuate and stay clear of the area to allow emergency responders to operate safely,” the agency said.

SoCal Edison, the electric provider in the region, announced it is shutting off power to the Cuthbert, Galahad, Cuthbert circuits in Malibu “due to dangerous fire weather,” according to a statement.

It noted other circuits may follow.

“Once safety conditions have improved sufficiently, SCE visually inspects power lines and equipment for damage before restoring power,” according to the company. “This typically takes up to eight hours, but could take longer if daylight is needed.”

The fire started at about 10:30 a.m. near Piedra Morada and Monte Hermoso and quickly escalated by 2 p.m., with nearly 20 acres burned, according to the department.

The fire impacted roughly 200 acres by 3 p.m., demolishing several buildings in the Pacific Palisades Highlands.

Authorities began ordering people to evacuate their homes a short time later. By 2:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to 772 acres.

“This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access,” CAL Fire said in an alert.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned of a “life-threatening and dangerous windstorm” rolling through the area late Tuesday through Wednesday. Red flag warnings are expected to remain in place until Thursday evening.