PA investigators visit Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’ home Sunday for over an hour

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – A pair of plainclothes investigators, who appeared to be federal agents, visited the Pennsylvania home of former President Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks on Sunday – more than one week after the 20-year-old opened fire at a campaign rally.

The men, one carrying a large bag, were greeted at the door by a man who invited them in around 2 p.m.

They remained inside the modest Milford Drive house in the quiet Bethel Park suburb for 85 minutes before returning to their black SUV and driving off.

Later the same afternoon, a pair of men in black suits knocked on a neighbor’s door several times and waited. No one answered. They walked to the side of the house and emerged a few minutes later.

The slain shooter’s father has been holed up inside the brick home since his troubled son’s failed assassination attempt that left Trump with a bloodied ear, firefighter Corey Comperatore dead and two others seriously wounded.

A counter sniper stopped the shooter with a single shot to the head.

His sister, Katie Crooks, has also been spotted at the family home bringing in takeout and carrying a pizza and a bottle of Mountain Dew.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter’s mother, Mary Elizabeth Crooks, was home. Both parents are licensed professional counselors.

It was revealed Saturday for the first time that Thomas Matthew Crooks used a drone to scope out the rally site prior to the assassination attempt, and the FBI has recovered the device.

The FBI, which is spearheading the investigation, has yet to identify any ideological or political views that could explain Crooks’ motivations.

Investigators searched his phone and found photos of President Biden, Trump and other senior government officials.

They also found searches for the dates of Trump’s rallies, the Democratic National Convention and the term major depressive disorder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.